ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 195,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.83 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23.

