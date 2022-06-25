ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 195,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.83 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23.

