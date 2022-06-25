Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($152.63) to €146.00 ($153.68) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($143.16) to €142.00 ($149.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($106.32) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $94.28 on Friday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

