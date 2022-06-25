Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 8.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 232,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 422,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOT. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.33 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

