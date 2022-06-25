ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 888.50 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a market cap of £887.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,336.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,777.69. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22).

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

