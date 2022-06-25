AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Campbell Fleming Acquires 8,330 Shares

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming purchased 8,330 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £60,225.90 ($73,770.09).

Shares of ASTO opened at GBX 845 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. AssetCo plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,175 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,350.12.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

