AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Campbell Fleming Acquires 8,330 Shares

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming purchased 8,330 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £60,225.90 ($73,770.09).
Shares of ASTO opened at GBX 845 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. AssetCo plc has a one year low of GBX 650 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,175 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,350.12.
