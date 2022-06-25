AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £105.95 ($129.78).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($146.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($146.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at £107.76 ($131.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,478.98. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 1 year high of £110 ($134.74). The stock has a market cap of £166.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.95.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.