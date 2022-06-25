Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $97.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.