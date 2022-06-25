Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

