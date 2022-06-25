Atwater Malick LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.