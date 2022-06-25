Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

