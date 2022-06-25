Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $316,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

