Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $578.92

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.92 ($7.09) and traded as low as GBX 533.80 ($6.54). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.74), with a volume of 2,462,420 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.76) to GBX 690 ($8.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 578.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 641.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

