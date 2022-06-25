Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.