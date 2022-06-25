Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,291.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

