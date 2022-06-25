Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.