Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 663,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

