AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.