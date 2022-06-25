Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $434.60

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.60 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 428.21 ($5.25). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 433 ($5.30), with a volume of 4,677 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.60. The company has a market capitalization of £139.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

In other Avingtrans news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £60,900 ($74,595.79).

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

