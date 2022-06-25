Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,141.37

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,141.37 ($13.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,027 ($12.58). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($12.89), with a volume of 57,497 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on AVON. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,099.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,141.37. The company has a market cap of £318.31 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -0.46%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

