B. Riley Comments on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.