Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 286 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,048,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,686,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.41 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

