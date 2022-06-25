Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

