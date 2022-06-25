Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Compass Point decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

