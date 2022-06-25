Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.14 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

