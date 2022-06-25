Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFLY opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

