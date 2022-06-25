Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,015 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $332.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

