Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 200 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1,176.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

