Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,595.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

