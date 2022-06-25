Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

