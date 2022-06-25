Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

