Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes $35,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE STOR opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

