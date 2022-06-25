Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.