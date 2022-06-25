Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $13,274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4,748.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

