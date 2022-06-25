Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.16. Barloworld shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 50 shares.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
