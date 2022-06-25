Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.16. Barloworld shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 12.18%.

About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.