BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $314.80

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.80 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($3.87). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($3.86), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
