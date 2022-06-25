Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.