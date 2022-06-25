Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.72

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.72 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.88). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.94), with a volume of 20,724 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.72. The stock has a market cap of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.