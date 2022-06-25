Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $103.36 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

