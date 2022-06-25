BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.99. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 62,535 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
