BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.99. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 62,535 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

