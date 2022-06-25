Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

