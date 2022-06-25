Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 121,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price objective on Blue Moon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

