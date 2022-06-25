Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

