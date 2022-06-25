Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $92.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

