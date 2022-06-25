Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $405.98

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.98 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.26). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.25), with a volume of 424,308 shares.

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.11).

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 405.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.30), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($22,218.35).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

