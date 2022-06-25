Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.