Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $211,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

