British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.