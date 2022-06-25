Brokers Set Expectations for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.