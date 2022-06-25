Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,465 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

