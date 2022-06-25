Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,421 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

